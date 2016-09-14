7 Weird and Wonderful Korean Beauty Products from Too Cool For School

Listen, we already know that you already know about the amazingly awesome Korean brand, Too Cool For School, which came to the states about a year ago and has been wowing beauty editors ever since. Of course you know of it. I mean, we wouldn’t dare belittle your beauty knowledge by assuming you haven’t already bought every one of their products five times over. We wouldn’t dare re-iterate just how innovative their formulas are, how adorable their packaging is, and how affordable their price points are. Because you already know all of that! You’re not like a regular consumer; you’re a cool consumer.
And that’s excellent, because that means you already know everything about Too Cool For School’s collections, like Dinoplatz, a collaboration with architect and painter Hatori Sando that features hand-drawn illustrations of dinosaurs roaming around New York City, or Glam Rock, a glimmer-infused line that pays homage to the iconic rocker looks of the ’70s and ’80s. They’re great! They’re beautiful! They’re totally on your radar.
But just in case—hey, hear us out—just in case you wanted a tiny refresher on the wackiest products from Too Cool For School that we absolutely love with our deepest of burning passions, we rounded them up for you, below. And we maybe put a little commentary in there, too, just in case you wanted to know what makes these products so special. We can’t help that we’re huge fans, OK?
Dinoplatz Twisty Tail Mascara
For all those times you’ve ever tried to coat the tiny lashes in the corners of your eyes, only to leave a streak of mascara across your lid in the process, this applicator is for you. The thick brush on this black mascara bends from a vertical line to a bean-shaped right angle with the twist of the cap, letting you create the exact brush shape you need to fit your eye shape.
Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Twisty Tail Mascara, $27; at Too Cool For School
Sitkoza Cleansing Gel
You’ve got your cleansing oils, your melting balms, and now, a cleansing gel. If you speak Korean, this product is pretty self-explanatory. If not, here’s the gist: Sitkoza is the Korean word meaning “cleanse and sleep.” This low-suds gel is formulated with rose water and cherry blossom extract, making it the perfect nighttime makeup remover for oily complexions. Just massage a dime-size drop of gel into your skin, then rinse your face and watch all of your makeup—even the waterproof kind—slide down the drain.
Too Cool For School Sitkoza Cleansing Gel, $20; at Too Cool For School
Dinoplatz Cushy Blusher
Oh, you know, just your classic cushy blusher. (Sorry, we just really like the name.) Aside from the insanely adorable packaging—zomg dinosaurs—this squeeze-blush has a soft puff applicator that allows you to quite literally stamp the cream blush across your cheeks before blending it in.
Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Cushy Blusher in Beach Break, $23; at Too Cool For School
Glam Rock Extreme Color Eyes Eyeliner
Some liquid liner applicators feel like stiff toothpicks against your eyelids (so really, how could anyone blame you for uneven, wonky lines?), but this liner has a click-brush tip that’s soft and pliable, giving you an even, crisp line, every single time. Plus, sparkles. Tons of itty bitty, light-catching sparkles in each swipe.
Too Cool For School Glam Rock Extreme Color Eyes Eyeliner in Glitz, $22; at Too Cool For School
Dinoplatz Dear Brachiosaurus Blotting Paper
Little known fact: The first blotting paper was actually invented by the brachiosaurus. Weird, huh? Hey, we don’t make up the facts. What’s cool about this set of 50 sheets, though, is that they’re made from natural Hanji, a traditional Korean paper handmade from Mulberry trees, which means you can soak up your shine in the most natural way possible.
Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Dear Brachiosaurus Blotting Paper, $8; at Too Cool For School
Max in Pocket Lip Balm
This little lip balm is pretty much as old-school as the adult you can get. Housed inside the mirrored compact (with a keychain attachment, because of course), is a high-shine tinted lip balm infused with a bunch of shea butter, and just a touch of coral color.
Too Cool For School Max in Pocket Lip Balm in Kiss Kiss, $12; at Too Cool For School
Egg Mousse Body Oil
What exactly is this, you ask? Just your average egg mousse body oil, of course! It sounds weird, but it’s kind of brilliant. The formula uses egg yolks and egg whites to moisturize skin while also removing dead skin cells, and though it comes out in a big puff, the mousse quickly transforms into a silky oil that melts into your skin without the slightest sticky feeling.
Too Cool For School Egg Mousse Body Oil, $25; at Too Cool For School
