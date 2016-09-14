7 Weird and Wonderful Korean Beauty Products from Too Cool For School

Listen, we already know that you already know about the amazingly awesome Korean brand, Too Cool For School, which came to the states about a year ago and has been wowing beauty editors ever since. Of course you know of it. I mean, we wouldn’t dare belittle your beauty knowledge by assuming you haven’t already bought every one of their products five times over. We wouldn’t dare re-iterate just how innovative their formulas are, how adorable their packaging is, and how affordable their price points are. Because you already know all of that! You’re not like a regular consumer; you’re a cool consumer.

And that’s excellent, because that means you already know everything about Too Cool For School’s collections, like Dinoplatz, a collaboration with architect and painter Hatori Sando that features hand-drawn illustrations of dinosaurs roaming around New York City, or Glam Rock, a glimmer-infused line that pays homage to the iconic rocker looks of the ’70s and ’80s. They’re great! They’re beautiful! They’re totally on your radar.

But just in case—hey, hear us out—just in case you wanted a tiny refresher on the wackiest products from Too Cool For School that we absolutely love with our deepest of burning passions, we rounded them up for you, below. And we maybe put a little commentary in there, too, just in case you wanted to know what makes these products so special. We can’t help that we’re huge fans, OK?