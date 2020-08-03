Toni Braxton Uses a Vibrator to Prep Her Skin for Makeup and…Well, Okay

Skin care is a personal thing and what works for some people might not work for others. You’ll know exactly what we mean when you watch Toni Braxton’s Beauty Secrets video with Vogue. The legend has incredible skin so we’re basically ready to follow her to the moon and back when it comes to our face. But then things take a very different turn when Braxton busts out a vibrator to de-puff her under-eyes. Yes, an actual vibrator.

Things start off pretty normally when the singer cleanses her skin with the Aveeno Clear Complexion Foaming Oil-Free Facial Cleanser ($9.99 at Amazon). She then applies Lancer Intensive Night Treatment ($155 at Nordstrom) and Lancer Legacy Eye Treatment Duo ($450 at Lancer Skincare). Great, totally with her. Then, the singer switches it up on us. “Let me be honest, it is a vibrator,” she says, showing off the purple Trojan Vibrations Power Wand Deep Massager ($25.12 at Walmart). “But I call it a face tingler. It tingles the muscles in my face and gets them activated and working.” She makes sure to note that she hasn’t used it on anything else other than her face.

Braxton rubs the head of the vibrator under her eyes back and forth to get rid of any excess fluid that could be causing puffiness. Braxton says she sometimes sticks it in the freezer for even more de-puffing action. There’s nothing wrong with using a vibrator for this reason, though if you turn it on it’ll probably irritate your skin. But if you prefer to use your vibe for orgasms, you can also use a face roller.

