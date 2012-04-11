StyleCaster
A Toned-Down Way To Try Blue Liner From Freida Pinto

Amanda Elser
We’ve been lusting after the blue liner, mascara and eyeshadow trend for quite some time now, but we have to admit, we are a bit nervous to try this color fad on ourselves. But seeing Freida Pinto at last night’s Nylon Magazine party gave us that extra push we needed. The actress was spotted on the red carpet rocking perfect skin, pale pink lips and the most perfect application of metallic blue eyeliner we’ve ever seen.

With just enough to make a statement without looking like she tried channeling the ’80s, we loved everything about Freida’s youthful eye makeup. In fact, we are tempted to run out right now to pick up a few of these colors ourselves.

Alas, we are currently stuck in the office, but if you a have some free time today we recommend you run out to pick up some of this blue hue so you can be ahead of the curve! Check out our slideshow above to see our favorites!

1 of 7

Click through the slideshow to see our favorite shades of blue eye makeup to try today!

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

Crayon Eyeliner, $29, sephora.com

Buxom Mascara, $19, sephora.com

Caviar Stick Eye Color, $24, sephora.com

Color Design 5 Shadow & Liner Palette, $49, sephora.com

Glitter Eyeliner, $12, sephora.com

Parad'Eyes Fluid Eye Liner, $30, sephora.com

