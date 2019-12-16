Mesmerizing Tonal Nail Art Inspo For When You Can’t Pick Just One Color

Scroll To See More Images

There are many reasons to love tonal nails, but I personally love the fact that they eliminate the need to pick just one color at the nail salon. Few beauty experiences are more agonizing than having to land on one shade when a nail tech is waiting at her station and getting increasingly impatient while the row of patrons behind you is complaining about how long the wait is. Sure, there are literally hundreds of bottles in front of me, but sure, I’ll just grab any ‘ole color instead of weighing my options (she said sarcastically)!

Mounting pressure aside, the only rule with tonal nails—sometimes referred to as ombre nails—is that there are no rules. “The latest ombre mani takes colors in the same color family that tonally live in the same world and we are loving it,” says Sarah Gibson Tuttle, founder and CEO of Olive and June. Being that it’s nail art without any serious commitment, this is something for on-the-go people who want to exert minimal effort, but also end up with a mani that looks kind of fancy. All you need to do is pick a color family and go for it.

“Once you have the colors you want to use, paint two coats of polish on each fingernail,” says Gibson Tuttle. “Let the polish dry for at least five minutes between each coat and finish with top coat.” With a cleanup brush, like the one from Olive and June ($8), you also don’t have to worry about painting perfectly since you can swipe away stray polish after. Just be sure to wait until everything is on the drier side before you go in.

And if you want to extend the overall wear, Gibson Tuttle recommends applying Top Coat ($8) every other day to keep it looking freshly done and to ward off chipping. There are an innumerable amount of ways to display a color spectrum on your hands, but these Instagram-approved looks will at least get your creative juices flowing.

