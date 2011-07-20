TOM’S Wedges

With summer comes the hunt for a perfect pair of wedges. For me, the perfect pair are made by TOM’s. I remember the first time I saw them. I was having dinner in the West Village, and a girl walked by me wearing a pair in black. I nearly fell out of my chair running to ask her where she got them when she walked by.

Later, I ran into a girl at work wearing them. After we spent 20 minutes gushing about them in Starbucks, I promptly went back to my desk and ordered a pair in coral.

Oh hello lovers.

Not only is the color amazeballs and goes with everything from sage to black to yellow, I also love the little touch of gingham on the inside. These shoes are ridiculously comfortable, but a word to the wise ladies: Break them in first. I tried to be a hero and wear them during my morning to commute to the office and ended up tearing up the heels of my feet. Not. Smart.

Priced at $69, for every pair of TOM’s sold, they donate a new pair of shoes to a child in need. So not only do you look adorable, you’re helping out little kids!

Next up on my TOM’s wish list:

The hand-painted Tyler Ramsey Coral Wedges. As Rachel Zoe would say, “I. Die.”