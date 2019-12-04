Tom’s of Maine Gave Its Toothpaste a Low-Key Makeover That We’re Actually Impressed By

It takes something a bit extra to get us to get excited about toothpaste. It is just toothpaste, after all. But what you put inside your body matters, as well as what you’re putting back into the planet. Tom’s of Maine recyclable toothpaste is here to help. The brand just rolled out a recyclable toothpaste tube recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers. If you’re up on your recycling knowledge, packaging with mixed materials can’t be recycled so they up in landfills. Toothpaste tubes are usually apart of that—until now.

Tom’s of Maine Antiplaque & Whitening Peppermint Natural Toothpaste ($4.79 at Target) is the first version in the new recyclable tube until all the toothpaste joins in 2020. According to the brand, the tube is designed to be “circular,” so it can be reprocessed and made into all sorts of things.

“We’re thrilled to offer a first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tube that’s been recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers, which sets the standard for North America. There is no oral care or personal care tube on the market with this APR recognition,” said Esi Seng, general manager at Tom’s of Maine, in a statement. “We’re already hard at work engaging with The Recycling Partnership and their network to communicate with recycling centers and win their acceptance of our recyclable tube.”

Of course, this means you have to actually recycle your toothpaste tube. Don’t just throw it in the bathroom trash (just me?). It’s a small step towards saving our planet and something easy we all can do.

