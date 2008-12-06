Tommy’s Got a Gun

Last night New York’s down-low fashionistas showed up at Chloe 81 to celebrate Tommyguns’ U.S. arrival. Does it sound strange that a party was thrown in honor of a hair salon opening? Well, it wasn’t just any salon. Russell Manley, the owner of the three famed Tommyguns hair salons in the UK–known as the place where all of London’s cool kids go to get their hair cut–opened the doors to his New York flagship today. And that calls for a celebration.

Even though rumors that Mark Ronson, Lindsey Lohan, and Agyness Deyn were supposed to be there proved to be false, the attendees at last night’s party reflected the same hip, low-key vibe of the new Lower East Side location. The classic barber chairs in leather upholstery, mirror and glass cabinets, marble everywhere, and vintage lighting, set a super chill, hip ambiance. Even though the salon plays up an authentic, old-fashioned image, the styling and services are militantly top-notch and atmosphere is relaxed and cool. Cuts and color start at $90.