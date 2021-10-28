TikTok Is Going Crazy for this $88 Foundation & Here’s Why

Usually, when a product goes viral on TikTok, it’s an $8 lipstick or maybe a $30 face mask. These are reasonably affordable options to try out for yourself. But what about an $88 foundation? Tom Ford’s Traceless Soft Matte Foundation is the latest to go viral on TikTok and fans swear it’s worth the price tag. Allow us to explain.

Two of its biggest fans are TikTokers @mikaylanogueira and @maddiebwells. Mikayla bought the foundation because a commenter told her it was “so amazing.” Mikayla seemed ready to spill that it wasn’t worth the money. But then she applied the ultra-lightweight formula and fell in love. “It’s soft matte yet doesn’t remove radiance,” she says. “The medium coverage covered all of my redness and it beautifully masks texture. I one hundred percent just found my wedding foundation.” Well, OK!

Maddie saw Mikayla’s video and knew she had to try out the foundation for herself. “I was really not ready for this to be as lightweight as it is,” she says. She does warn though, that the formula is pretty “watery” so “a little goes a long way.” Maddie also says it covered her dry patches, looks “absolutely flawless” and she “can’t even feel it” on her face. Those are some serious reviews!

I’m not surprised this foundation has so many fans. The formula contains hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture, as well as light-diffusing microspheres for a blurring effect. Although it technically has a matte finish, it’s much more skin-like than ultra-matte. There are 40 shades so it’s super easy to find yours.

I have pretty dry skin and so do Maddie and Mikayla. Those with oily skin might find the formula a little too dewy and less long-wearing. I recommended using a mattifying primer first in that case. Still, there’s a reason it has a 90 percent recommendation on Sephora’s website. And with it trending on TikTok, I have a feeling shades are going to start flying off the virtual shelves. Hurry and grab it to keep as your special occasion foundation when you want to look a little extra flawless.