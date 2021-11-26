TikTokers Say This $7 Glitter Lipstick Is a Dupe for the Sold-Out Tom Ford $58 Lip Balm

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re on Beauty TikTok even a little, chances are you’ve seen the viral Tom Ford lip balm that costs a whopping $58. It’s so popular, it sold out on the brand’s website and at Sephora. That’s why fans are looking for a Tom Ford Soleil Balm Frost Lip Balm dupe — and they think they found one. Oh, and it’s $51 cheaper and in stock. For now, anyway.

First, let’s see why Tom Ford’s lip balm is so popular. The hydrating formula feels luxe going on and leaves a pink-gold shimmer behind. It’s not glittery and rough but instead, you can’t even feel the shimmer. It’s gorgeous alone but especially pretty as a high-shine lipstick topper. It’s also free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates and mineral oil. If you can find it and it’s in your budget, fans say it’s definitely worth the price.

TikTokers @mekaelafarris and @itsnanacastro both have the $58 Tom Ford lipstick but shared with their followers an affordable dupe they say is seriously similar. The Hard Candy Glitteratzi Crystal Lip Duo, Shimmering Champagne has a bit more color (Tom Ford’s is sheerer) but a similar sheen when applied. There’s a glitter lipstick on one side and a gloss on the other to increase the shine. Is it as luxe and hydrating as Soleil Balm Frost Lip Balm? Of course not. But it’s less than $7 and is available now.

The shade Dream Queen is a best seller too but that one has a lot more pink in it.

This is the most affordable dupe TikTokers have found and is sure to sell out just like Tom Ford’s lipstick did. But it’s not the only option. Pat McGrath Labs’ Lip Fetish Astral Lip Balm came out in 2018 and features six shimmery, high-shine shades, though only four are available right now. It’s also seriously hydrating. Which one you absolutely need in your life is your choice — they’re all great options for a shimmery winter lip.