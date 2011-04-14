Tom Ford Shoots A Shower Scene For New Beauty Campaign

If Tom Ford is notorious for one thing in the beauty realm, it’s his naughty, nudity-laden approach to his ad campaigns. In true Ford form, he didn’t stray from this style in the spots for his Neroli Portofino fragranceavailable for both men and womenwhich were just released in the United States.

The steamy shower scene depicted in the ad is fitting, since the scent collection also includes a number of luxurious bath productsshower gel, bar soap and bath scrub among thembut we warn you, they won’t come cheap. A 1.7 oz. bottle of the Neroli Portofino Limited Eau de Parfum will set you back $190, but judging by Ford’s other beauty productsespecially his practically perfect collection of lipsticksit might be worth every penny.

Photos: Tom Ford, CREATTHE GROUP