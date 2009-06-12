Tom Ford Lightens Up, Launches White Musk Collection

This fall, Tom Ford will lighten up — well, his fragrance collection will anyway — with the launch of his four-fragrance White Musk Collection. While the musk-based collection, part of Ford’s Private Blend lineup of scents, is intended to be unisex, it is undoubtedly more feminine than his previous fragrances. It’s also lighter, both in color and in scent.

Although all four eau de parfums are based around the scent of musk, according to WWD, Ford worked to develop different variations on the sensual scent: Jasmine Musk, Urban Musk, Musk Pure, and White Suede. Packaged in a similarly lighter fashion, the White Musk Collection is bottled in clear glass with white lids, a stark contrast to the dark glass lids used for Ford’s other scents. They will each retail for $180.

The White Musk Collection will be available in North America in September with an international launch to follow in November. A new men’s scent, Grey Vetiver, will similarly debut in September, as will Ford’s first film, “A Single Man,” (also, apparently, lighter in nature than one would expect from the sultry designer).

A busy fall for a man who can seemingly do it all.