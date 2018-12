Obviously we’re all waiting with baited breath for Tom Ford’s Fall 2011 beauty collection, expecting none less than extravagance, bold colors and glamour. We’ve already had some sneak peeks and ad pics, but now we have a look into a lot of image shots from the collection – the 132-piece collection that is.

Browse through and enjoy the bright pigments (perhaps make a shopping list) before the November launch. I can’t really tear my eyes off of that classic glossy red nail…