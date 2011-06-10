Tom Ford Expands Beauty, Was Attacked By Cucumbers as a Boy

I dont like B.S. and a lot of promises, and there are a lot of products out there you dont even need. My brain works in the same way whatever I do. The approach is practical, architectural and I use the same vocabulary whether Im designing clothing or color cosmetics, Tom Ford tells WWD about his newly expanded beauty line.

I’m not really a beauty girl, but I do like to follow Ford’s line. Like in all of his work, the designer keeps it focused. i.e. he doesn’t make 50 nailpolishes, but the few he does are basically perfect. Ford explains that he wasn’t always so supported in his beauty endeavors and it took his lipstick selling out over and over again for anyone to believe he had a way with color (who were these sorry doubters?).

Apparently, the designer has always had a beauty fixation (surprising?). He tells the trade, “When I was 14, I had to be taken to the emergency room because the cucumber slices I had put on my eyes to camouflage the bags had made them swell shut. I could eat cucumbers, but my eyes were clearly allergic to them.” That’s when a parent knows she’s really got someone special on her hands.

Ford is all about the architecture of the face and therefore concentrated a good part of his efforts on the brows by creating a calligraphy tip brow pen that is extremely exacting, as well as by offering illuminating and sculpting products that provide a sort of contouring. Ever the original, Ford debunks old beauty ideas by proclaiming, For night, its a strong eye and a strong mouth. If Tom says it, I’ll go with it, he just has that affect on me.

And check out the super hot ad with the man himself and Lara Stone, shot by Mert and Marcus.