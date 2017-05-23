StyleCaster
People Are Using Toilet Paper as Lipstick Now, Because Why Not

Lauren Caruso
by
Toilet Paper Lipstick
Photo: Imaxtree

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

People are using toilet paper as lipstick now and when will it stopppp? [Teen Vogue]

But why do we like beauty products that hurt so much? [Racked]

Breaking: Champagne six-packs exist. [Cosmo]

Thinking about getting lash extensions? Read this first. [Marie Claire]

Lady Gaga dyed her hair bright orange and you kind of can’t miss it. [Telegraph]

These denim brands are about to be huge. [Fashionista]

Danielle Brooks has some interesting advice for her 15-year-old self. [Refinery29]

