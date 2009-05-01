Tocca Beauty to Release Italian Inspired Scents

Tocca Beauty‘s latest endeavor is perfume trio Aqua Profumata. According to WWD, the three fragrances are inspired by iconic Italian locales and are named Amalfi, Catania (in Sicily), and Salina.

“Our company is named after the Italian word for touch, and our overall brand direction is meant to evoke the spirit of a European traveler on holiday,” Gordon Finkelstein, president of Tocca Beauty, told WWD, adding that Italy is a constant inspiration for the brand.

“Our aim with this collection is to appeal to consumers who prefer a lighter, less concentrated scent —; often, a younger consumer,” Ray Burns, vice president of Tocca Beauty, also told the industry newspaper.

Another added bonus is that Tocca Beauty’s price points, which range from $22 to $100, are a lot more affordable than many other brands in the market right now.

“Our price points represent affordable luxury,” said Finkelstein about the fact that none of Tocca Beauty’s products surpass the $100 mark.

Available in mid-may, all three 3.4 oz. scents will retail for $38.