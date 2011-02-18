A Toast To Luxury, Fall 2011 Oscar de la Renta Beauty

Attending an Oscar de la Renta show, one can always expect a fulfilling and rich fashion experience. This season, Mr. de la Renta delivered an extravagant mix of lush fabrications, fox fur hats and lady-like silhouettes, staying true to the brand. For Fall 2011 the luxurious layering and face framing fur needed beauty to compliment without overpowering the overall aesthetic. Oscar turned to Gucci Westman for makeup and Orlando Pita for hair to make his vision come alive.

Warm and even skin was brightened with pink cheeks, and the result was a refreshed snow-kissed Nordic look. To frame the face, Westman darkened and filled in the eyebrows for a dramatic effect. The lips were on the naturally pink side, appearing more youthful than overly stained.

Pita used a center part smoothed down to the base of the neck to balance the feminine and full waves that flowed down the models backs. The hair and makeup was a winning combination, and complimented the direction of the Oscar de la Renta Fall 2011 collection.

Images Courtesy of Imaxtree