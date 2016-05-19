Does the World Need a Shampoo That ‘Vibrates’ at the Frequency of Love?

There is a quote, frequently attributed to Albert Einstein, that goes as follows: “Everything is energy and that’s all there is to it. Match the frequency of the reality you want and you cannot help but get that reality. It can be no other way. This is not philosophy. This is physics.”

Einstein never said this, of course. Much like Jack Shephard, he was a man of science, and while his groundbreaking theoretical approach did leave some room for the metaphysical, he was not known to be religious, spiritual, or of unsound mind. The same cannot be said of Darryl Anka, a man who claims to channel an extraterrestrial being named Bashar and happens to be the original author of that quote.

Everything has energy frequencies and wavelengths—true! But can you “match” a frequency to alter your reality? Definitely not. In fact, there is no way of manually determining the frequency around you at any given time. That is physics.

Here’s what I’m getting at: Unless you buy in to the New Age charms of chakras, crystals, and pop science and consider an Esoteric Metaphysical Spiritual Database or Energyfanatics.com to be reliable sources, there’s no reason to believe that any of this is based in truth.

But even the faithless can sometimes acknowledge how nice it must be to really believe in something, to really embrace an unknown quantity like voodoo or Jesus. I am a firm secular realist and struggle with the what does it all mean? neurosis and premature jadedness to prove it. I have never prayed, purchased a crystal, or employed a reiki healer. And yet I found myself both intrigued and amused by the existence of TO112, a Canadian hair and body care line that aims to infuse its products with a sense of wellness and harmony.

They do this by formulating their shampoos, conditioners, body washes, lotions, and styling products without harmful ingredients like sulfates and parabens, and using environmentally friendly packaging, and never testing on animals. Also, they store the products in a vibrating singing room, tuned to the frequency of love.

“While it may not be a physically transforming thing, it is a metaphysically moving thing,” the brand says of the whole singing room situation. “In the same way you are affected by the angry energy of people arguing in a room you are in, or the uplifting energy of a genuinely joyful person you are sharing a physical space with.” And so, set to 528 hertz, which according to noted anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist Dr. Leonard Horowitz is indeed the frequency of love (which also maybe killed John Lennon?!?!?!), the room vibrates on, “charging” all those hair products stored inside.

About those products: they are good! I used the shampoo and conditioner for normal hair types, both of which smell very nice and gender-neutral thanks to a “mindful” blend of lime and clove. Despite the lack of sulfates, the shampoo produces an impressive lather, and the “consoling” conditioner is surprisingly rich and hydrating yet doesn’t weigh my hair down. All good things.

But did they restore balance and love to the body, as they intend to? Did they make me feel more loved or healthier or like less of a heretic? Nah, but then again, I didn’t expect them to. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to use the products again—far from it, in fact, as I enjoyed them enough to add them to the exclusive lineup on my shower ledge—but if spiritual enlightenment is what you’re looking for, I’m fairly certain it’s not going to come from a shampoo. Try yoga, maybe, or meditation? And if all else fails, you can always pay $99 to attend one of Bashar’s events. Full disclosure: it’s $35 extra for a seat at the catered lunch afterward.