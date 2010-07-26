TKEES: Cosmetics for your feet

My devotion to all things lip gloss can be summed up just by looking into my purse; 12 shades of gold nude, seven shades of strawberry pink, a few plums and a clear for good measure. Nars. Covergirl. Fresh. Lauder. Make Up Forever. Lauder. Bobbie Brown.

If it has “gloss” at the end of it, chances are, I’ll purchase it. Now, I can take my love of lip glosses and apply them to my feet! TKEES is a brand of flip flops inspired by cosmetics! Feel like wearing watermelon on a Wednesday? Or fig on Friday? You can choose from a range of colors all made to emulate your favorite lip gloss, blush, eye shadow, foundation, cream or eyeliner.