Tips For Your Man: The Perfect Razor

My most recent obsession comes in the form of a safety razor. Originally manufactured in 1901, The Art of Shaving has picked up where Gillette left off, offering a series of handmade razors manufactured in Germany using only the highest quality steel. Not only will using this razor make you feel like Donald Draper, it can also save you money.



A pack of 10 blades only runs you $12 on the Art of Shaving website, whereas my old razors cost me almost $30 for a pack of eight. Granted, you have to spend more money initially to buy a safety razor ($50-$200 depending on your model), but you’re getting a finely tuned hand crafted piece of artwork, not a mass-produced chunk of plastic.

