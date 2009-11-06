Beauty Tips: Use an Eyelash Guard to Lengthen Your Lashes

Not all of us are born with long, luscious lashes (like my sister who I will always secretly hate for having the better eyelashes). Instead we have to mess with a lot of different contraptions to get the beauties that we can flutter at a boy to make his heart skip a beat. Between vibrating mascaras, eyelash curlers, fake eyelashes and weird products that claim to help your lashes grow, there are almost too many choices. Carri Fink, a member of the Pamela Taylor Make Up Studio and Academy Team, joined us the other day to tell us about a new eyelash gadget that may just make lengthening our lashes a little bit easier.

The eyelash guard, properly named the Myrabelle Mascara Wand, is a useful tool to help when applying mascara since it separates the lashes and keeps the top of the eyelid clean. It is also helpful if you’re applying false eye lashes– to put them in place a little more neatly. Below are step by step instructions for easy use!

Step 1: Put the eyelash guard on top of the eye lid–right in the crease where the eyelashes meet the eye lid.

Step 2: Lift up the eyelash guard slightly so the eyelashes rest flush against the top of the guard.

Step 3: Then take your mascara and apply the mascara up against the eyelash guard.

Step 4: Enjoy the results!