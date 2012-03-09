Tips And Tricks For Healthy Nails

As a nail art junkie, I’m always changing and swapping out my nail colors, which can cause a lot of damage. With this damage to the nails, it can cause them to break and chip easier, which does not a pretty mani make! Follow these simple do’s and don’ts of nail care and your mani will always be looking good!

Do:

Keep your fingernails clean and dry. This is the best way to prevent bacteria and fungi from growing under your finger nails, which can cause nasty colors and infections.

Trim and file your nails regularly. This way they don’t get too long and become weaker, this making them more susceptible to breakage.

Use moisturizer on your hands often. This isn’t just for keeping your hands soft, it’s also great for your nails and cuticles too.

Apply a nourishing base coat that puts proteins back into the nail when you’re painting your nails, and finish your nails with a top coat every morning to avoid chips.

Use biotin supplements. They are nourishing for your nails and help strengthen them (they also are great for your hair!)

Don’t: