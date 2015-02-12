Beauty Buzz: Tips to Take Care of Your Feet this Winter, Google’s New Health Search Tool, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. What to do when you leave the salon with a hair color you’re not happy with–plus how to talk to your colorist about it. [Byrdie]

2. A Then vs. Now roundup of how NYFW has changed over the years. Note: backstage beauty got a big makeover [Beauty Blitz]

3. Take care of your feet this winter with these tips that go beyond getting a pedicure. [Daily Makeover]

4. Google is launching a health search tool. [Women’s Health]

5. Victoria’s Secret Angels tell you how to ace the “air kiss.” Are you planning on testing out their tips? [Allure]