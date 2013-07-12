Baby, It’s Hot Outside! Tips To Shorten Heat Styling Time for Hair

In the heat of summer, it’s natural to be a little wary to pick up the heat-styling tools. But between wedding season, romantic dinners on the beach, and family reunions, no-heat hairstyles just won’t cut it. Celebrity hairstylist Josue Perez walked us through some easy tips to shorten our heat-styling time this summer.

Start With A Leave-In Conditioner

While hair is still damp, apply a leave-in conditioner or hair serum. “These will help coat and nourish the hair (which is especially important before blow drying and then ironing),” says Perez. “[These products] will help with shine and tame flyaways after styling as well.” Look for a balm that smoothes ­and straightens like Bumble and Bumble straight blow dry ($29, bumbleandbumble.com). Not only does the gel protect against heat from your dryer, but eliminates the need for a straightener altogether by loosening hair’s natural curves and creating a smooth cuticle.

Remove Some Moisture Beforehand

This might sound pretty obvious, but the dryer your hair is when you first start styling, the less time you’ll need to fuss with the blow dryer. Once you’re out of the shower, squeeze your hair dry with hands first, and then with a cotton t-shirt. Squeezing hair dry in sections (from the scalp to the ends of your hair) with a cotton tee really eliminates static and frizzing—another way to skip using a straightening iron! Next, brush hair out with Goody QuickStyle Paddle Brush ($12.99, drugstore.com). The microfiber bristles and built-in sponge absorbs some of the hair’s moisture.

Use The Right Blow Dryer

“Using an ionic blow dryer cuts down drying time in half,” says Perez. Blow-dryers with this technology break down water molecules, allowing them to evaporate much more easily and, in effect, cutting down styling time. Perez’s favorite, Rowenta Infini Pro Dryer ($159.99, ulta.com), has a built-in ionic generator that emits pure negative ions, resulting in smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair. Another perk: the auto-sensor technology automatically turns the dryer off when it’s set down. Talk about idiot-proof.

Read more: 5 Ways To Style Your Hair Without Heat