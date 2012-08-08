Tips to Getting the Coveted Bold Brow Look

Saying that bold brows were big on the fall runways is basically making the most obvious statement you can make. Chanel actually bedazzled brows, if that gives you any idea of just how much of a moment brows were actually having. Having perfect eyebrows isn’t just a requirement for the models in fashion shows, however. Everyone should aspire to maintain neatly groomed brows. While not everyone is blessed with thick and bold brows, they can easily be obtained with some grooming and simple makeup.

Although full brows are important when finishing off any look, don’t force them to be something they are not. It can turn out tacky and no one wants to look like a clown with ultra thick eyebrows that aren’t meant to be had. Using a wax and powder combination or an eye pencil can help fill in your brows and obtain the shape you want. For girls with lighter hair, be subtle when filling in your brows as you don’t want to over do it.

