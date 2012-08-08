Tips to Getting the Coveted Bold Brow Look

Saying that bold brows were big on the fall runways is basically making the most obvious statement you can make. Chanel actually bedazzled brows, if that gives you any idea of just how much of a moment brows were actually having. Having perfect eyebrows isn’t just a requirement for the models in fashion shows, however. Everyone should aspire to maintain neatly groomed brows. While not everyone is blessed with thick and bold brows, they can easily be obtained with some grooming and simple makeup.
Although full brows are important when finishing off any look, don’t force them to be something they are not. It can turn out tacky and no one wants to look like a clown with ultra thick eyebrows that aren’t meant to be had. Using a wax and powder combination or an eye pencil can help fill in your brows and obtain the shape you want. For girls with lighter hair, be subtle when filling in your brows as you don’t want to over do it.
Check out the slideshow for more tips on how to get the bold brow look that it going to be very popular this fall.
If you typically tweeze your eyebrows extremely thin, try letting them grow out while still keeping them shaped like at Oscar De La Renta.
Missoni showed off clean eyebrows on their runway. Keep your brows tidy. This doesn't mean you need to get them waxed every week, just pay attention to any stray hairs and pluck them before there are too many to control.
First fill in your brows to get the shape you want them, then pluck any stray hairs that are outside of the lines. Marc by Marc Jacobs models showed off perfectly groomed brows.
A blond model at Ermanno Scervino showed the right way to sport darker brows. When you have lighter hair, don't go overboard when bringing out your arches.
The tools you use can make or break your brows. To imitate bolder brows, like the ones at Roksanda Ilincic, use a wax and powder combination. This will make your brows look polished but not too dark or tacky.
Add a touch of highlighter or illuminator under your arch at the highest point of your brow bone, as seen at Herve Leger. This brings brightness to your eyes and helps draw attention to your brows.
To achieve a full brow, such as the ones seen at David Koma, it is crucial that you pluck your brows in good light. The best time to do it is right after you shower when your pores are open and hair is softer.
Always make sure that you pluck in the direction that your hair is growing. It will be less painful and won't cause any damage to the hairs. Jonathan Saunders' displayed slightly upward brows that framed the models face nicely.
Even though thick and full eyebrows are coveted, it is important to stick with your natural shape. This model at the Michael Kors show has lovely brows, and while they might not be the thickest, they are still full and well-groomed.