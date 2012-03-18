3 Tricks To Fix Smelly Hair

Got a case of hangover hair? That’s when your ‘do reeks of the bar in which you had to have “Just one more drink!” about five times the night before. Cigarette smoke, fried foods, and general boozy bar smell can make your hair stink the next day. And if, the next morning, you are too lazy to get in the shower or are late for work because you overslept, here are a few tricks on how to deodorize your hair without washing it.

1. Give it a blast of cold air

Cold air opens up the hair cuticle, which releases all those bad odors trapped inside,” says Maria De Los Angeles, stylist at NYC’s Valery Joseph Salon. Blast your hair with your blow dryer on the cool setting and shake it all about for five minutes.

2. Sprinkle scented dry shampoo onto hair

These no-water-necessary powder shampoos have ingredients that absorb oils and odors and deposit a fresh scent. Our pick: Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $39, contains Zeolite Crystallines which act like tiny little sponges that lock up odor-causing substances until they’re removed by brushing.

3. Spray some perfume

If you don’t have a dry shampoo, spray perfume in front of your head, then walk through it while tousling your hair. “The alcohol will cut down on the smell and the fragrance will mask it. It won’t be perfect, but it will improve it,” says De Los Angeles.