12 Tips to Get Out of a Beauty Rut

If you find yourself looking at old pictures of yourself and you still look the same, it is probably time to switch things up a bit. Although there is nothing wrong with having a routine, it can be nice to mix things up every so often. You don’t have to worry about a big scary change because there are really simple ways that you can get out of your beauty rut.

If you are feeling brave, you can go for a different hair color or a different cut. A great way to get ideas of different beauty looks is by having your makeup done next time you go to a MAC or Sephora. This way you will have a professional that can help guide you go in the right direction and help explain the products that can seem intimidating. Other ways you can mix up your beauty routine is by having on-trend nails, as opposed to your go-to color. Whatever you do to get out of a beauty rut, there is no better time than now.

Click through the slideshow for tips and tricks on how to get out of any beauty rut!

[Images via Istock.com]