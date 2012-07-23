12 Tips to Get Out of a Beauty Rut

If you find yourself looking at old pictures of yourself and you still look the same, it is probably time to switch things up a bit. Although there is nothing wrong with having a routine, it can be nice to mix things up every so often. You don’t have to worry about a big scary change because there are really simple ways that you can get out of your beauty rut.
If you are feeling brave, you can go for a different hair color or a different cut. A great way to get ideas of different beauty looks is by having your makeup done next time you go to a MAC or Sephora. This way you will have a professional that can help guide you go in the right direction and help explain the products that can seem intimidating. Other ways you can mix up your beauty routine is by having on-trend nails, as opposed to your go-to color. Whatever you do to get out of a beauty rut, there is no better time than now.
Click through the slideshow for tips and tricks on how to get out of any beauty rut!
[Images via Istock.com]
Don't go overboard when switching up your makeup. You don't want to look so different that people don't recognize you.
Next time you go to a store, ask for a beauty consultation. This will give you makeup look ideas for next time you want to play.
If you are feeling brave, try a different hair color or style.
Trade in plain lip balm for a tinted one. They still moisturize, but also a fun pop of color.
Wear glasses? Mix it up with contacts.
Instead of using the same old body washes or face wash (sorry St. Ives), try something you haven't been using since high school.
Use a highlighter or luminizer on areas that attract the most light, like your cheek bones or under your eyebrows.
You should have different looks for day and night makeup. If you typically wear light makeup during the day, its appropriate to try something bolder at night.
If you normally use darker colored lipsticks, try switching up for a light gloss.
Find yourself buying the same nail color season after season? While there's nothing wrong with having a go-to color, mix it up with one of the seasons hottest shades.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
A simple way to change up your hair is to part it another way. If you normally part it on the side, try a middle part.
Switch up your scents. Store the warmer, musky winter scents and break out a light summer one.