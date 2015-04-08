5 Quick Tricks To Look (and Feel) Better Instantly

Have you ever had a day where nothing seems to be going right? You can’t find the right outfit, perhaps you’re feeling bloated, your hair is frizzy, and you just can seem to get your eyeliner wings even?

The thing with feeling confident in the way that you look, is that it is very fickle: One day you might feel like a million bucks and the next you want to hide under a rock. Unfortunately it takes very little to knock your confidence off its game: an off comment from a friend, a wardrobe mishap, or smudged lipstick can all do the trick.

However, the reverse is also true, and it can actually take very little to re-boot your confidence. A quick fix here or there can take your confidence from a measly four to a solid nine. The next time you are at bar or party and need an extra kick to go talk to that hot guy at the end of the bar, try these tips. If you’re nervous before an interview, try these tips. If you are just having an off-day in general, try these tips. Trust us, a little confidence boost, never hurts.

1. Carry a perfume roller with you in your purse.

You love your favorite perfume for a reason. There is something about a fresh spritz of perfume that can instantly make you feel confident. You are more inclined to get close to someone or talk to someone new when you are exuding the confidence of Chanel Chance or Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb.

Most perfumes come in small sizes that are perfect for your purse, backpack, or clutch. The next time you go out, make sure to have your roller with you to touch up your perfume whenever you feel it necessary. Warning: don’t over do it! Trust us, perfume application can get addicting.

2. Keep and extra toothbrush around.

One major thing that people get self-conscious about—their breath. The most efficient remedy for bad breath is brushing your teeth. Keep a travel sized tooth-brush and toothpaste at your desk at work or stashed in your purse for emergency situations. There is nothing worse than the fear (or knowledge) of having bad breath. We can almost guarantee that your confidence will be much higher when your mouth feels minty fresh and your teeth feel sparkly white. If you are really in a pinch, make sure to have mints or gum with you as an alternative.

3. Concealer is your friend.

Nothing bruises your confidence more than feeling a zit coming on. It can preoccupy your mind for hours as you wonder if anyone else has noticed your newly emerging pimple. Confidence down the tubes. Although we wish we had a cure that would instantly make your skin porcelain, sometimes you’ve just got to work with what you’ve got. But, we do have a tip for you—don’t be afraid of concealer, and keep a small container of it in your bag for moments of skin weakness.

The real issue with pimples is that we often think they are worse in our heads than they really are on our faces. If you can sneak to the bathroom, assess the damage, and play a quick game of cover-up, you won’t obsess over your skin all day and your confidence won’t suffer.

4. Always have a hair tie on hand.

There is nothing worse than wanting to put your hair up and having nothing to tie it back with. If you are having a bad hair day or get caught in the rain, not being able to manage the sitch with a hair tie can be a serious buzz kill. Wear them on your wrist, keep a pack at your desk, throw them in your purse, do what you need to do! Just don’t get caught without a hair tie, because when you need it, you really need it. Not only can pulling your hair back in a pony or up into a bun mend a hair emergency, but they can help you out when you’re hot, flustered, or in a rush and don’t want to be bothered by your mane.

5. Remember that mirrors lie.

Catching your reflection in the mirror and not seeing what you want to can be the ultimate confidence-killer. But, you have to keep in mind, that sometimes mirrors aren’t that accurate. Certain mirrors can make you look wider, taller, shorter, skinnier, and just about everything in between. When it comes to your face, lighting also plays a key role in the way you see your skin, and sometimes not for the better. If there is one mirror you always pass at your house or at work that just makes you look seriously bleh, chances are it’s either poorly lit or tilted at an unfriendly angle, which can warp your body.

If you really aren’t happy with your reflection and are feeling super self-conscious, find another mirror. Chances are, what you see there will be very different from what you saw originally.