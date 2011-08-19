Tips For Taking The Perfect Picture, Experts Weigh In

Taking the perfect picture is something that models and actresses seem to excel at, and unfortunately tends to be something that us “real girls” have a hard time of getting right. Whether our hair looks a mess or our makeup is a bit rundown, until you see the results you never really understand the meaning of “photogenic” and the reality of what it means to just not be.

I hung out with some very talented folks the other day, namely Jenna Menard, Clinique’s Global Colour Artist, Roz a hairstylist for Bumble and Bumble, and Richard Phibbs a celebrity photographer, to not only get all dolled up for my picture but to also learn some tips and tricks for taking flawless pictures every time.

In terms of makeup, Menard recommends finding the right foundation for you, and making sure it has staying power — because you never know when that picture perfect moment will be. She advises looking for a formula that’s not too powdery yet not too shiny, since we all want that dewy, natural look. She loves Clinique’s new Repairwear Laser Focus because it gives you “that natural look but also gives a finished texture which is great for pictures.” I also insisted that we get into the nitty gritty – namely, dark circles. Menard said that the most common mistake she sees for women in attempting covering up dark circles is picking a concealer that is too light, and then when photographed (or even in person) it appears as if they have reverse raccoon eyes.

As for eye shadows, Menard recommends actually layering a cream and powder shadow to help with creasing. By doing this, you’ll add a bit of dimension to your lid while you’re also extending the life of your shadow.

Hair can also be a bit troublesome in pictures (think back to your school portrait and your hair was flat and lifeless). Roz suggests adding a bit of volume at the crown of your head, noting that the dirtier your hair is the better. Obviously if you showered that morning, and you’re about to snap a picture, just fluff it up with your hands or try teasing it a bit. If you’re fighting frizz, try smoothing your hair down with serum (if you have it on hand) or spritzing hairspray into your hands and then smoothing the frizz. Roz also recommended not to pull your hair back into a severe ponytail or have it too slicked-back, as these looks can often only be pulled off on the runway.

When it came time to get in front of the camera, I have to admit I wasn’t the most comfortable as I’m used to being behind the scenes. Phibbs explained that as long as I was present, and comfortable in my own skin we would get a great picture out of it. So this is of course when I explained to him that I have the world’s biggest smile, and most of the time I look young and goofy in pictures. He suggested that we do some serious ones and just have fun with it, and we got some great results.

I also talked with Phibbs about how to take a great candid shot (hello iPhone camera) and asked for recommendations and tips for improving my skills. He said, “Never take pictures with overhead lighting. When the light is overhead it causes raccoon eyes. You want the light to be low (late day and early morning are best) if it’s noon you need to take a picture in the shade — when it’s shade it’s a soft, even light. Or, if your picture is backlit, and the light source is behind the subject, that’s the most flattering lighting. If you have to take a picture at night, or with overhead lighting, use a flash to overpower it.”

With all of these tips, I’m ready to face the camera again and again…I think! Although I feel as if I’ve already overwhelmed you with my face above, I’m including my final portrait below, so you can see the results!

All images courtesy of Clinique