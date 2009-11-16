Beauty Tips: Sue Devitt’s Secrets for Transitional Makeup

Strong neutrals aren’t an oxymoron. From almost-bronze cheeks and dark nails to the ever-present allure of the smoky eye, these are the surprising makeup trends Sue Devitt, renowned celebrity makeup artist and founder of Sue Devitt Beauty, is guiding us toward this fall. Here’s a look into her crystal ball, and a few of her top makeup/technique tips.

Makeup that performs like skincare

As a makeup artist and formulator, I know that you’ve got to get your skin healthy before you apply makeup. As we transition from summer humidity or a dry climate, our skin needs additional hydration. So in addition to using great skincare products, I recommend using a foundation that contains hydrating skincare benefits like minerals, seaweed, a unique hydrating ingredient such as imperata cylandrica (Moist 24), and vitamins A, B5, C, D, K, and E, provitamins, trace elements, and trace minerals. Transition from tinted moisturizer to foundation after Labor Day and keep coverage sheer, light, and consistent. This gives a polished look for fall and winter. Try Sue Devitt Triple C-Weed Whipped Foundation.

Beautiful almost-bronze cheeks

It’s not just for summer. A beautiful almost-bronze, neutral pink-beige, or muted apricot cheek color prolongs the feeling and the light, fresh look of summer while taking us gently into fall. No severe leaps necessary with color here: Think natural highlighting tones. I would highly recommend a hydrating cheek gel that turns into to a gorgeous powder finish once applied, which looks very natural. It’s best applied with the fingertips, not a brush, so you can feel your skin’s hydration needs. It’s a holistic approach I’m encouraging, but you want to feel your skin and be in touch with it. A brush doesn’t let you do that. Try Sue Devitt Gel-to-Powder Blush in Malay Reef.

The smoky eye

This is a never-ending trend that keeps reinventing itself as it’s synonymous with a sexy beautiful look that’s the most sought after, season to season. To make eyes really pop this fall, use colors that complement and intensify your own natural eye color with deep smoky neutrals, bronze, brick, rust, and chocolate tones. Stretch the brow upward right underneath the arch to obtain a smooth surface then add a sweep of color to the eyelid with an eye base brush. Hold the brush upside down. I use my Sue Devitt Refined Eye Base Brush to apply the shadow deep into the lash line in a vertical motion. Do not use a windshield wiper motion as that will create too strong of a look and that technique is really dated. To raise and open the eye, even if the finished look is sultry, blend eye shadow not further than the brow bone to soften and create a more natural transition which then keeps the focus on your eye color versus the makeup application. Try Sue Devitt Hydrating Marine Minerals Destination Eye Palette in Serengeti.

Pink lips with a twist – a rust or brick undertone

This isn’t your safe, foolproof pink-beige lipstick, but a muted and more modern color that I’m recommending this fall. Keep your lip color in the earthy family-and on the spectrum of beige and rust to brick. Apply a hydrating lipstick that contains lip nutrients with a brush, buffing in the color with a series of small vertical strokes. The technique is feathering up, building the color, and feel free to cheat the edges as far out as possible without over drawing. Look for a wax-based long lasting lip liner that will encase the color and prevent it traveling into fine lines around the lips (should you have any!) Try Sue Devitt Balanced Sheer Lipstick in Northern Lights.

Dark, dramatic and short fingernails

This is the season women who would never wear navy, aubergine or slate gray on their nails, will find themselves doing so. These dramatic, but not ostentatious, colors will be the finishing beauty touch. Nail length will be scaled back. That’s because you’ve got to go short if you go deep. Nails should barely go beyond the fingertip. Rounded and square shapes are fine, but not tapered. This serious and mysterious color trend will come in matte finishes, too, and won’t last long – so jump on it! Look for topcoat polishes that take down the shine.

Internationally acclaimed makeup artist and product formulator Sue Devitt has captured the color, texture and light from the far and distant corners of the world and combined them in exquisite high performance formulations infused with powerful anti-aging ingredients, soothing marine properties, and hydrating flower derivatives from nature.

Sue’s work has graced the runways of Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino and she continues to work with her A-list clients for red carpet events including the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes and the Cannes Film Festival.

“I am deeply influenced by the most beautiful natural environments of the world inspiring me to create luxurious color and treatment collections.”

Beauty is an adventure.

