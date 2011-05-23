Tips For Smudge Proof Eye Makeup

Summer is tough on our looks for a variety of reasons. While we’re battling the humidity that’s wreaking havoc on our hair, we’re also trying to keep our makeup from dripping down our faceyes, dripping. Makeup artist Lauren Cosenza feels our pain and stopped by the studios to give us some tips on how to keep our eye makeup in place. Because really, what’s the point in spending time to apply if it’s not going to last anyway?
Follow her steps above for a look that will last on even the stickiest of days!
Photos courtesy of Joseph D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Liza Y., Women Direct
Step 1: Take blotting tissue to remove any oil or any excess makeup from the eye area. Just tap your finger along it because the area is so delicate.
Step 2: Use a primer ( Lauren used Urban Decay) on the eye for budge resistanceyou only need to place primer where you'll be putting the color.
Step 3: Use a longwear shadow (MAC Paint Pot). It stays put and is great if you are going to apply something over it for added texture and color. Apply this from the lash line to the crease.
Step 4: Apply a waterproof longwear liner (Lauren used a navy Urban Decay liner) at the top and bottom of lash line.
Step 5: Set the eye with translucent powder.