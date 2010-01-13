Tips on How to Easily Update Your Hairstyle from Edward Tricomi

Our friends at StyleCaster.com get Edward Tricomi of Warren-Tricomi Salons to provide advice on how to update your hairstyle without making a drastic change.

There

seems to be two types of girls in the world: those who change their

hairstyles constantly, and those who go through their entire life with

the exact same style. Unfortunately, it can be easy to fall into the

first category. We can all understand that desire for change– when you

want it, you really want it!

Recently, we’ve decided

to take a break from torturing our locks. Instead of making drastic

changes to our hairstyles, we’ve decided to update our ‘dos only

slightly. To get the best advice on how to do this, we spoke with

Edward Tricomi of Warren-Tricomi Salons. The hairstylist tells us how to update your look without having to make too drastic of a change.



What is an easy way to update your hairstyle without taking a lot of length off?

Edward Tricomi: The

best way to update your hair is by framing your face. The stylist can

angle the front while keeping the length, depending on what you want.

If you have short or shoulder length hair, are there still ways to mix up your look?

ET:

There are many ways to mix up your look from adding curls/waves, to

adding volume at the crown of your head, to adding accessories such as

ribbon, braids, headbands, or clips.

Are there any other “easy” updates for long hair besides adding layers?

ET:

Layers work on all hair; if you want an instant fix you can add layers

to long hair but be sure that they are longer layers and not super

short. Longer layers fall better.

What do you think is the most universally flattering haircut?

ET:

The most flattering haircut is one in which the hair is styled around

the face shape. Again, framing the face is very flattering. Layers are

also easy to create.

Contributed by: Rachel Adler

