Tips on How to Easily Update Your Hairstyle from Edward Tricomi

There seems to be two types of girls in the world: those who change their hairstyles constantly, and those who go through their entire life with the exact same style. Unfortunately, it can be easy to fall into the first category. We can all understand that desire for change– when you want it, you really want it!

Recently, we’ve decided to take a break from torturing our locks. Instead of making drastic changes to our hairstyles, we’ve decided to update our ‘dos only slightly. To get the best advice on how to do this, we spoke with Edward Tricomi of Warren-Tricomi Salons. The hairstylist tells us how to update your look without having to make too drastic of a change.



SC: What is an easy way to update your hairstyle without taking a lot of length off?

Edward Tricomi: The best way to update your hair is by framing your face. The stylist can angle the front while keeping the length, depending on what you want.

SC: If you have short or shoulder length hair, are there still ways to mix up your look?

ET: There are many ways to mix up your look from adding curls/waves, to adding volume at the crown of your head, to adding accessories such as ribbon, braids, headbands, or clips.

SC: Are there any other “easy” updates for long hair besides adding layers?

ET: Layers work on all hair; if you want an instant fix you can add layers to long hair but be sure that they are longer layers and not super short. Longer layers fall better.

SC: What do you think is the most universally flattering haircut?

ET: The most flattering haircut is one in which the hair is styled around the face shape. Again, framing the face is very flattering. Layers are also easy to create.



More News We Love:

A Real Woman Tests Out Eyelash Extensions

Are Temporary Tattoos The Next Big Trend for Spring?

A Beauty Expert’s Top 10 Products to Buy Right Now