Tips to Keeping Your Makeup Light in the Heat

Name:Christina Carlsson

Agency/Salon: Freelance for De Facto Inc.

Hometown: Southern California

New York City Neighborhood: Greenpoint, Brooklyn

How many years have you been in the business?: 6ish

What product is your secret weapon?: Skindinavia primer & finishing spray, Makeup Forever Flash Color Kit, and my Yaby lip palette!

Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: I went through a brief black lip liner phase in high school that I should probably not be talking about. Oops!