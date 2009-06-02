Name:Christina Carlsson
Agency/Salon: Freelance for De Facto Inc.
Hometown: Southern California
New York City Neighborhood: Greenpoint, Brooklyn
How many years have you been in the business?: 6ish
What product is your secret weapon?: Skindinavia primer & finishing spray, Makeup Forever Flash Color Kit, and my Yaby lip palette!
Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: I went through a brief black lip liner phase in high school that I should probably not be talking about. Oops!
Tips to Keeping Your Makeup Light in the Heat
Name:Christina Carlsson
Promoted Stories