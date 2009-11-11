Beauty Tips: How to Wear Metallic Makeup This Holiday Season

‘Tis the season to sparkle and there’s no better way to do that than by incorporating metallic makeup into your beauty routine. “A metallic eyeshadow, lipstick, nail polish or even blush can give you a high shimmer payoff that is perfect for the holidays and a great way to go from day to evening,” says Kim Soane, Manager of Artistry for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. Here, check out Kim’s tips on how to use some of our favorite new eye-catching metallics to create a gorgeous holiday makeup look.

Mix Up Your Textures: Don’t apply metallics everywhere or you’ll end up looking like a disco ball. Instead choose only two areas, like your eyes and cheeks. For glowy cheeks, we like: Chanel Les Tissages Lamés de Chanel, $60, at chanel.com.

Opt For Earth Tones: If icy colors of silver and white give you the chills, consider trying warmer metallics like bronze and gold. “They work so well with so many different skin tones and are very versatile,” says Soane. We like: Bobbi Brown Earth Metal Lip & Eye Palette, $60, at bobbibrown.com.

Go Wild on Your Nails: Your nails are the one place where it’s okay to go on a metallic overload–gilded nails look luxe and modern. Frosted metallics have been hot on the runways for a few seasons, but we love the all-out glam effect of Rococo Nail Apparel Gold Leaf polish, $32.50, at spacenk.com–it’s a clear polish chock full of chunky pieces of gold that bedazzles your digits.

Don’t Get Frostbite: Avoid lipsticks with a frost finish, which can look dated. If the color has an ashy silver finish it will make your lips look unnatural. Soane recommends pink, plum, or berry metallics–they look more natural and are gorgeous on a wide variety of skin tones. We like: Lipstick Queen Butterfly Ball Shimmer Treatment Lipstick, $20, at lipstickqueen.com.

Learn to Layer: To maximize the metal on your eyes, Soane suggests applying an opaque, matte shadow on your lids as a primer and then layering a metallic shadow in the same color family over top. This will help amp up the color intensity and enhance the glistening look of the shadow. We like: Nars Duo Eyeshadow in Indian Summer, $32, at narscosmetics.com.

Play With Your Hair: Your face isn’t the only place you can add shimmer to. A touch of tinsle in your hair can add a subtle and intriguing glitz effect to your locks whenever they hit the light. Skip the 1990’s era hair mascara and try Oribe 24K Gold Pomade instead–it’s a sparkly styling pomade that adds definition and golden shimmer to your hair, $49, at oribe.com.

Story contributed by Daily Makeover’s Megan McIntyre

Check out more of the best in beauty from our friends at DailyMakeover:



Try out Daily Makeover’s Virtual Makeover Studio

Holiday Beauty Survival Guide

Tweet Tips: Healthy Hair Secrets

Now That’s a Makeover Blog

