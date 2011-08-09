Makeup Tips: How to Use Gold Eye Shadow

We’ve been telling you for quite some time now that metallics are in for fall. Obviously we don’t make a habit of lying to you, and if you’re not quite comfortable with the shimmer and shine we’re here to make you more comfortable.
Makeup artist Angelique Velez shows us in the steps above not only how to use gold shadow, but also how to complete the rest of your makeup look to complement it.
Photos Courtesy of Spencer Wohlrab for Beauty High. Model: Ksenia, Ford Models
Step 1: Start by applying an eye base of primer.
Step 2: Use a creamy gold shadow for more of a pop. Apply the shadow by stippling it right onto the lid with your finger then blend it out using a blending brush.
Step 3: Blend the shadow until you get the desired shade.
Step 4: Next, balance the rest of your face. Wipe underneath your eyes for fallout and apply foundation. Use a peachy or coral color blush on the cheeks.
Step 5: Use a similar tone for the lip (a peach or coral).
Step 6: Always finish with mascara!