Beauty Tips: How To Transition Your Makeup From Spring To Summer

We’re stuck in the crux of one of those tough-to-transition moments. It’s too muggy out for spring but summer has yet to come (take chillier nights as proof). How does a beauty girl cope?

To get a great transitional makeup look, Bravon Pascua, Global Master Artist from Bare Escentuals recommends that we focus on attaining a dewy, healthy complexion. Then Bravon suggests we work on infusing “the look with warm summery tones,” and using “iridescent pastels on the eyes for a touch of warmth.” Want the full beauty advice lowdown? Follow the steps below for a guide!

Step 1:

<img class="article-body-img" style="vertical-align: middle;" src="http://a.sccdn.net/news-1/486x/90919_1271453114.jpg" alt="

” title=”” />

After you’ve applied a base of foundation onto your skin, sweep Warm Radiance (an all over face color) gently over your face. This will give the skin a healthy, glowy complexion perfect for skin as you transition into summer.

Step 2:

<img class="article-body-img" style="vertical-align: middle;" src="http://a.sccdn.net/news-1/486x/90920_1271453115.jpg" alt="

” title=”” />

Add a touch of iridescent lavender all over the eyes and up over the brows to really open up the eye area.

Step 3:

<img class="article-body-img" style="vertical-align: middle;" src="http://a.sccdn.net/news-1/486x/90921_1271453117.jpg" alt="

” title=”” />

Next apply an iridescent olive tone to the lower eyelid from the base of the lash into the crease. Bravon is using Oasis, a new bareMinerals shadow.

Step 4:

<img class="article-body-img" style="vertical-align: middle;" src="http://a.sccdn.net/news-1/486x/90922_1271453118.jpg" alt="

” title=”” />

Finish the look with a bronze shadow to contour the entire eye area and give the eyes a defined look.

Step 5:

<img class="article-body-img" style="vertical-align: middle;" src="http://a.sccdn.net/news-1/486x/90923_1271453119.jpg" alt="

” title=”” />

Next, apply a white liner to frame the eyes. Bravon is using Buxom Insider Eyeliner in Pearl. This frames the eyes and gives eyes a brightening effect.

Step 6:

<img class="article-body-img" style="vertical-align: middle;" src="http://a.sccdn.net/news-1/486x/90924_1271453120.jpg" alt="

” title=”” />

Double line the eyes over the white to make the eyes pop with a black liner to create a blueish gray tone.

Step 7:

<img class="article-body-img" style="vertical-align: middle;" src="http://a.sccdn.net/news-1/486x/90925_1271453122.jpg" alt="

” title=”” />

To finish off the look, apply a cool, peachy blush in a transparent color to the apples of the cheeks.

