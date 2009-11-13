Beauty Tips: How to Shade Your Eyebrows

Learning how to pluck and tweeze your brows is a task we master when those first hairs start to go astray–girls can spend hours analyzing their brows in the mirror for that perfect shape. But, most of us don’t know how to shade in our eyebrows to get the best color for our shape; or don’t take the time to do so. Carri Fink of Pamela Taylor Make Up Studio and Academy Team shared with us the secret behind properly shaded brows–and how they can accentuate your facial features.

Step 1: Start off by picking a shade of eyeshadow that best matches the color of your eyebrows. Using brown eyeshadow instead of an eyebrow pencil gives you better control over the definition and shape of your eyebrow. While a pencil will make the eyebrow look like a straight line, the eyeshadow allows you to shade a more natural look.

Step 2: Comb your eyebrows with an eyebrow comb.

Step 3: To help guide you with the shape and length of your brows, follow this quick cheat: take your brush or a pencil and angle it from your nose to the outer corner of your eye. Where the eyebrow meets the brush (or should meet the brush) is where your eyebrow should end.

Step 4: Take an angled eyebrow brush and apply the shadow in line with the shape of your eyebrow.

Step 5: See just how your new and improved brows enhance your face!