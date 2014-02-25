Tips for Glowing Skin

Clear, glowing skin is the ultimate prize when working toward a better complexion. Who doesn’t want skin that looks healthy and beautiful? In the quest for perfect skin, we turn to the experts: dermatologists and aestheticians. See their advice for getting skin that glows.

Exfoliate

“Exfoliation is my secret weapon to having great skin,” says celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas. “It’s the most often skipped step in people’s home routine but it really makes a huge difference in the way your skin looks and feels. Think of exfoliation as your way of creating a perfect canvas for your products and your makeup. You could be investing in the most expensive skin care products at home, but if you don’t exfoliate, those ingredients won’t ever penetrate to make any difference at all.”

Moisturize

“Moisturize every night and use a humidifier in the bedroom to keep skin supple and soft,” says Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi.



Take Your Vitamins

“Fish oil is very beneficial for healthy, glowing skin while reducing inflammation,” says dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank.

Dr. Tanzi recommends vitamins A, B, C and E. “In moderation, they are great to take to get glowing skin, because they have antioxidants to help reduce environmental stress on the skin.”

“The best vitamins for glowing skin are antioxidants,” says Vargas. “I love taking grape seed extract, green tea and bilberry extract. I really feel like my skin glows for miles. The benefit of antioxidants is that they protect the skin against sun damage, loss of elasticity and free radial damage. That means you are keeping your skin young and tight.”

Eat Healthy

“When an abundance of carbs are consumed (whether from candy bars or bagels), it triggers the body to increase insulin levels,” says Dr. Tanzi. “It’s the prolonged increase of insulin in the body that can be inflammatory and increase acne.”

“Eating healthy is obviously good for many things, but if you want glowing skin, it is more important than you think to have a good diet,” says Vargas. “Your skin has a natural barrier to retain moisture and essential to that is omega-3 fatty acid. Flax seeds on your salad or even walnuts will be an instant boost to your omega-3s, thus increasing your skin’s ability to hold onto moisture.”

Vargas adds, “My number one tip for glowing skin is absolutely my favorite skin fix: Drink a green juice every day. It will be a great replacement to your afternoon coffee and it will literally transform your skin in a matter of days. It helps oxygenate the skin and stimulates lymphatic drainage, so it’s de-puffing too!”

Vargas also suggests eating a bit of avocado every day. “Avocado supplies the skin with healthy fats and phytonutrients to hydrate from the inside out and bring back your glow.”

Go Natural

“Make the switch to natural products,” says Vargas. “It’s always confusing when you walk into a store and have so many choices in terms of which direction to go with your products. I recommend finally taking the leap into natural beauty products. Natural products have amazing results-oriented ingredients that penetrate more readily into the skin and show a real result fast. I love a serum that delivers an instant glow to a client, and natural serums like my Rejuvenating Serum ($100, spacenk.com) will give you that right away.”

