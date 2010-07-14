Beauty Tips For Girls Who Like To Keep It Low Key

Get Kate Hudson’s easy Cali girl beauty. Photo: Donna Ward, Getty Images

Waking up early to beautify is a necessity and a time-consuming pain in the you-know-what. Who wouldn’t want to cut down on that time spent getting ready? We know we could use a few more ZZZ’s, so we checked in with a few of our fave hair and makeup gurus to find out their sneaky beauty tips for shaving time off your morning beauty routine. Read on to find out how to get gorgeous with minimal time and effort, then go ahead and hit that snooze button because you’re about to cut your morning get-ready time in half!

Makeup

To save time on your makeup, it’s all about simplifying. Skip the “done” look and opt for slightly lived-in makeup, which is easier to do in a hurry. Try this simple routine from makeup artist and Pixi founder Petra Strand:

Apply a velvety matte primer to “hold” your foundation, so you won’t need to use powder to set your makeup.

Use an illuminating cream-colored shadow on your eyelids, inner corner of the eye and under the brow to make your eyes look wide awake. Apply some along the cheekbones to perk up your complexion and on your cupid’s bow to give the illusion of a plump pout.

Using a damp liner brush, apply a mid to deep eyeshadow to create a deeper, more intense shade. You can also use it on the lashline to create a liquid liner effect that matches the shadow across the lids.

If you’re running really late and only have time to do one thing, try the color clash: Line the upper lashline with your regular black or darkest brown liner, then line the whole lower lashline with a bright color like teal–this instantly “pops” the eye. It takes so little time and makes such a gorgeous, easy look. We like: Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen in True Teal.



Gossip Girl Jessica Szohr keeps it easy, breezy. Photo: Neilson Barnard, WireImage

Hair

When it comes to your hair, the biggest time drainer in the morning is washing it. Switch to cleaning hair every other day to save yourself mega-time in the am. If your hair gets extra-oily or you just HAVE to wash it every day, try this tip from TRESemm celebrity stylist Mara Roszak:

Wash and condition hair normally. Apply TRESemm Fresh Start No-Frizz Crme to damp, towel-dried hair and make a loose braid. Let your hair dry most of the way in the braid you can do your makeup while you wait then take it out just before it’s completely dry. You’ll have soft, frizz-free waves that took almost no-effort to create and only minutes to style!

