Tips For Getting A Bold Lip & Making It Last

Dark lip colors are a must come fall, but the deep pigments aren’t the easiest to apply. Between mastering the ability of coloring inside the lines, getting the pigments to last and of course not hitting your teeth, a dark lip can be quite daunting.
Luckily, makeup artist Kenecia LaShae walked us through the steps of how to apply dark colors for the coming season — follow her tips above to get the look!
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab, Beauty High; Model: Ash, Fusion
Step 1: Make sure to start out with hydrated lips. Brush over lips with a toothbrush and coat with Vaseline or Rosebud Salve. Use a lip liner that is similar but not exact to the lip color.
Step 2: Line lips and blend the liner, then soften the line by using your finger or lip brush.
Step 3: Stipple the color on using a finger.
Step 4: Dust with translucent powder to blot.
Step 5: Stipple on one more layer of color with finger.
Step 6: Keep the rest of the skin polished and neutral, with the lips being the main focus. Add a bit of shine to the eye to balance the whole look.