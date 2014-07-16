Dry Shampoo: Have You Been Making These Mistakes?

Dry shampoo is one of those beauty products we seem to have a love hate relationship with. It cures all of our greasy hair and no-time-to-shower needs, but it’s taken us some practice to master the perfect use of dry shampoo. Any new product can be frustrating at first, and we all make mistakes. Below are some of the most common mistakes we all make with dry shampoo — how to quickly fix them!

Mistake: Spraying too close to your head.

When spraying dry shampoo always spray from at least six inches away from your scalp. Spritzing too close is usually what causes the white color on your roots.

Mistake: Not styling hair afterwards.

After spraying dry shampoo, your hair will need a bit of a style refresher, too. If you were originally working with a blow out, simply hitting the ends of your hair with a curling iron after using the spray at your roots will refresh your style.

Mistake: Spraying too much.

The best results with dry shampoo come gradually. Begin spritzing a small amount, and work through your hair with your fingertips. Once you’ve done that, try adding a bit more. Layering the dry shampoo will allow you to put just the right amount. Remember: You can always add more.

Mistake: Brushing dry shampoo through curly hair.

Though dry shampoo does need to be evenly distributed through hair, brushing the product through curls can make them loose their shape. Instead, gently comb through with your fingers.

Mistake: Only using dry shampoo on second day hair.

From texture to volume to absorbing excess oil, dry shampoo solves a slew of hair problems. Use it on clean hair for extra body or more texture, and use it on second (or third!) day hair for a fresh look. The possibilities are endless.

Mistake: Giving up dry shampoo after one bad experience.

Whether it’s a spray or a powder, there are countless different dry shampoos on the market. Some are better than others, and once you try out a few different brands and formulas, you’ll be able to find which works best for your needs and hair type.