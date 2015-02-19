Beauty Buzz: Tips for Rocking the Bold J.Crew Lipstick Look, Banishing Blotchy Skin, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1 Pizza Hut created a nail polish collection with names just as amazing as you might imagine. But alas, it’s not for purchase. [The Cut]

2. Rules for getting the very most out of your daytime beauty look. [Byrdie]

3. Find out how you can keep your complexion clear and banish blotchy skin from your beauty routine. [Daily Makeover]

4. One model explains why she chose to cut off her long, long hair for a short pixie—and how the new look has changed her career. [Style.com]

5. Learn how to get that orange J.Crew lipstick look right with essential tips from makeup artist Troi Ollivierre. [Fashionista]