Sandal Season is Here: Use These Tips and Products to Keep Your Feet Looking Perfect

Summer is in full swing, which means there’s no more hiding our feet in those warm, fuzzy socks we all love so much. However, before we slip on our strappy sandals, we need to make sure our feet are as ready for the summer as we are. We all know pedicures are an absolute must, and while picking out the most fun shade of canary yellow does rank high on our list of Most Important Things to Do, it isn’t necessarily number one.

Just as important as the color of our pedicure is the state of the rest of our feet. Chances are they’re dry, they’re cracked, they’re rough — essentially, they’ve seen better days. Luckily, we’re here to help with some of the best products on the market, plus tips to keep your feet in the best shape possible while they’re on display in sandals!

