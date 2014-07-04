Sandal Season is Here: Use These Tips and Products to Keep Your Feet Looking Perfect

Summer is in full swing, which means there’s no more hiding our feet in those warm, fuzzy socks we all love so much. However, before we slip on our strappy sandals, we need to make sure our feet are as ready for the summer as we are. We all know pedicures are an absolute must, and while picking out the most fun shade of canary yellow does rank high on our list of Most Important Things to Do, it isn’t necessarily number one.
Just as important as the color of our pedicure is the state of the rest of our feet. Chances are they’re dry, they’re cracked, they’re rough — essentially, they’ve seen better days. Luckily, we’re here to help with some of the best products on the market, plus tips to keep your feet in the best shape possible while they’re on display in sandals!
More From Beauty High:
8 Things That Make Your Nail Polish Wear Off Too Soon
50 Beauty Items Crawling With Bacteria
Are These Beauty Time-Savers Worth the Investment?
Rejuvenate, refresh, and repair your worn-out feet with this therapeutic treatmeant. This creamy balm deep moisturizes skin while also deodorizing, leaving your feet not only looking and feeling fresh, but smelling so, too!
EARTH THERAPEUTICS Tea Tree Oil Foot Repair Balm, $9, Ulta.com
While it's important to have soft skin on our feet, we also can't forget about our nails. This is the easiest way to to trim cuticles, leaving you with a clean and polished look.
SALLY HANSEN Push-n-Trim Cuticle Trimmer Groomer, $3.99, Ulta.com
Normally good things take time, but this foot cream will literally transform your feet over night. If you have rough feet, this is the holy grail for softening up that problem.
SOAP & GLORY Heel Genius™ Amazing Foot Cream, $18, Sephora.com
This set brings salon quality right to your home. For touch-ups between pedicures, or if you're opting to DIY the pedi, this kit is a one stop shop for everything you'll need. Fully equipped with a pedi device, buffing brush head, smoothing disc, buff, and balm, it works wonders to counteract the factors that cause rough and dry patches.
CLARISONIC Pedi Foot Transformation Set, $199.99, Sephora.com
Did you know that you can have up to 80 layers of dead skin piled up on our feet? Gross, we know. Luckily this peel penetrates the dead skin, leaving you with amazing feet.
Baby Foot Foot Exfoliation Peel, $25, BeautySage.com
Effortlessy smooth away rough edges on feet with this file. Its unique geometric diamond pattern allows you to file all areas, so you can be completely callus-free.
DIAMANCEL Diamond File For Foot Calluses #20, $38.00, Sephora.com
Enriched with shea butter, this foot cream is so luxurious it'll have you feeling like you just stepped out of the spa. Massage from toes to ankles and allow refreshing mint and anti-inflammatory arnica extract to repair and protect skin, leaving it as soft as can be.
L'OCCITANE Shea Butter Foot Cream, $28, Sephora.com
Slip on these spa socks and unleash the secret to the smoothest feet ever. Coated with a gel formulated with grapeseed oil, jojoba oil, olive oil, and vitamin E, these skin-softening socks restore all the moisture your skin has been lacking.
SEPHORA COLLECTION Spa Socks, $36, Sephora.com