Tips for Fighting Winter Vacation Frizz: The “Low-Cal” Keratin Treatment

For some of us, ‘tis the season to hide our hair under a mohair hat. But for those celebrating resort season, we’re stuck hiding our hair from Floridian frizz. So in the spirit of resort season, I’m letting you, dear reader, in on a little secret Santa gift: the Keratin Complex blow-out, an abridged version of the Keratin treatment.

During Miami Art Basel, I found myself immersed in the city’s oh-so lovely humidity, rushing from meeting to event, and relying on a late-90s style hair iron to be the least bit presentable. So I swung by Sean Donaldson Salon for a quick fix. Hesitant to sit down for more than an hour and walk away with stick straight hair, I opted for – what I like to call – a low-cal Keratin treatment, which consists of a wash, retro stationary dryer, and some fancy product. After 30 minutes, my hair had Blake Lively buoyancy that I never thought was brunettable. I literally let down my hair and let go of my fro.

So if you only have a few minutes to spare while you’re on holiday this season, try out any one of these totally accessible magic potions.