Tips for Fighting Winter Vacation Frizz: The "Low-Cal" Keratin Treatment

Tips for Fighting Winter Vacation Frizz: The “Low-Cal” Keratin Treatment

Meghan Cross
by
Tips for Fighting Winter Vacation Frizz: The “Low-Cal” Keratin Treatment
For some of us, ‘tis the season to hide our hair under a mohair hat. But for those celebrating resort season, we’re stuck hiding our hair from Floridian frizz. So in the spirit of resort season, I’m letting you, dear reader, in on a little secret Santa gift:  the Keratin Complex blow-out, an abridged version of the Keratin treatment.

During Miami Art Basel, I found myself immersed in the city’s oh-so lovely humidity, rushing from meeting to event, and relying on a late-90s style hair iron to be the least bit presentable. So I swung by Sean Donaldson Salon for a quick fix. Hesitant to sit down for more than an hour and walk away with stick straight hair, I opted for – what I like to call – a low-cal Keratin treatment, which consists of a wash, retro stationary dryer, and some fancy product. After 30 minutes, my hair had Blake Lively buoyancy that I never thought was brunettable. I literally let down my hair and let go of my fro.

So if you only have a few minutes to spare while you’re on holiday this season, try out any one of these totally accessible magic potions.

 

The Straight-up Solution: Straight Day

Spray this stuff in on wet or dry hair any time to get rid of flyaways and frizz. UV filters block damaging UV rays and keep hair protected from the drying effects of the sun.

The Damage Detox: Intense Rx

INTENSE Rx Ionic Keratin Protein Restructuring Serum uses pure Keratin Protein and a little “electrostatic penetration” to rebuild your hair's strength. Sounds efficient. I’ll take it.

The Reviver: Keratin Complex Infusion

This gem’s deep penetrating action repairs and revitalizes hair during blow drying or ironing and closes the cuticle to entrap nourishment. What’s great is you can throw it in to your daily routine; but for the best results, you can get the Keratin Complex Smoothing Therapy Natural Keratin Treatment first as a kick-start.

The Polish: Flex Flow Finishing Spray – check out this spray for a flexible hold, while adding shine and brilliance to finish any style. And to the brunettes who want to keep their low-tones, this one’s UV resistant.

