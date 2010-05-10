Beauty Tips! e.l.f. Cosmetics Creative Director Talks How To Make Your Eyes Appear Larger

There’s that old familiar saying, “The eyes have it.” So when Achelle Dunaway, Creative Director of e.l.f. Cosmetics, offered to give us a simple makeup lesson on how to make the most of our prized peepers we were completely game. Dunaway showed us some tricks of trade for nighttime gazing making them appear larger and the whites brighter . Check out her step-by-step instructions or watch the video above for her paint-by-the-numbers guide.





Step 1: Focus concealer towards the inner corner of your eye?? and blend as closely to the lash line as possible.

Step 2: Brighten your eye with a highlighter around the entire eye and blend?? with a sponge or finger.

Step 3: Fill in your brows and lift with a brow filler for an arched effect??.

Step 4: Blend a cream eye shadow all over the eyelid?? for a base.

Step 5: Next, sweep a matte shadow in a nude shade over the eyelid??.

Step 6: Focus a mid-tone color from the middle of the eye outwards to create depth.

Step 7: Create a V shape on the outer corner of the lid with a smudge brush and a darker color and blend?? with a shadow brush.

Step 8: Take a white liner and line the tear duct of the eye to brighten the eye.

Step 9: Blend the colors together with a light shadow over the entire lid.

Step 10: Take an angled brush and apply cream liner to the lash line.

Now you’re ready for a night on the town!

Related:

Beauty Woo Me Beauty Experts

How to Perfectly Shape Your Eyebrows