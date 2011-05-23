Tips For Controlling Frizz This Summer

Fighting frizz during the hot, humid summer months is not the easiest thing to do. You can either totally throw your hands up and rock the top knot trend, or try to flat iron your hair to death until every stray hair is straight as an arrow.

We spoke with Dayler, a hairstylist at Samuel Shriqui Salon to find out what we can do to fight frizz this summer and he gave us a couple of options. Find out what he recommends in the slideshow above, and try out his tips!

Photos Courtesy of Joseph D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Anna C., Ford Models