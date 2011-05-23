StyleCaster
Tips For Controlling Frizz This Summer

Rachel Adler
Fighting frizz during the hot, humid summer months is not the easiest thing to do. You can either totally throw your hands up and rock the top knot trend, or try to flat iron your hair to death until every stray hair is straight as an arrow.

We spoke with Dayler, a hairstylist at Samuel Shriqui Salon to find out what we can do to fight frizz this summer and he gave us a couple of options. Find out what he recommends in the slideshow above, and try out his tips!

Photos Courtesy of Joseph D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Anna C., Ford Models

Step 1: Work Kesari Indian Oil hair Serum through the hair to help bring down the frizz.

Step 2: Separate into random sections to make your hair easier to manage.

Step 3: Use a curling iron or flat iron to create wavesif you use a straightening iron just twist the iron and slide it down the hair. It's a way to dress the hair and bring frizz down. When using the curling iron, hold the hair for 10 seconds and don't use the clip.

Other Option: Take large sections of your hair and using a round brush, start at the top of the head and work your way down. Finish by setting your hair with a cold blast to combat frizz.

