Beauty Tips! Bare Escentuals Expert Dishes On How To Get A Bold Pink Smoky Eye For Spring

French chanteuse Edith Piaf may croon La Vie En Rose, but American fashion is taking the idea literally. We saw pink on the runways of both Michael Kors and the Ruffian girls this past Spring 2010 season, and not your more common rose puckers. Bold pink was big for lids. If applied correctly, the bright color not only opens up your eyes, but also is an easy way to take a daytime look to a night on the town.

Bravon Pascua, Global Master Artist from Bare Escentuals, stopped by our studio to show us exactly how to get the look.

Step 1:



First base the entire eye area with a pale translucent white shadow such as bare Minerals Snowflakehighlight the entire eye. Start at the base of the eyelash to the browbone and extending over the brows.



Step 2:



Apply a mid-tonal purple, Bravon is using Angel by bareMinerals from the base of the eye lash up to the crease.



Step 3:



Contour using a dark silvery grey tone on the outer corner of the eyes using the Sideways V Technique. Sweep the eye shadow starting at the middle of the lashline and then working your way out– move back across the crease so you get a sideways V across the lashline and crease. Smoke out the eye and blend the shadow. This will give the eye dimension and a finished eye look.

Step 4:



Finally, line the eye lid with bareMinerals Big and Bright Eye Liner around the entire eye.