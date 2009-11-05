Beauty Tips: 7 Best Undereye Concealers to Get You Through Those Long Weeks

After long nights and even longer days, getting enough beauty sleep to defeat those dark circles underneath your eyes isn’t the easiest thing to do. With the genius of the beauty industry by our side, there are about a million concealers out there to help us hide those bad boys, but it’s not as easy as it seems. Some are too red, too yellow, too green….you have to be the Goldilocks of concealers to find your perfect match. Below are our top ten favorite undereye concealers to help you find the best fit.

1. Laura Mercier Secret Concealer (pictured above), $22, at sephora.com



This concealer is the perfect little size to pop into your bag for last minute touch ups, and it’s infused with vitamins (both A and E) so it not only hides your dark circles but also encourages elasticity in the place you need it most.

2. Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat, $39.50, at amazon.com

YSL’s concealer is one of the most purchased concealers on the market right now; it’s often said to be the “original” master of undereye circles, and we won’t argue; the gold tube will always be a classic.

3. Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer, $22, at nordstrom.com

For classic coverage, an old dependable is Bobbi Brown’s creamy concealer. The small pot of coverage is the perfect way to hide dark circles yet keep your undereyes moisturized and not highlight any wrinkles that may be there (not that there are any there).

4. Benefit Erase Paste, $26, at benefitcosmetics.com

This concealing paste has a great brightening undertone that you can’t really go wrong with, no matter what your complexion. And, with Benefit’s great illustrated step-by-step guide and easy spatula applicator, it’s hands down one of the best first-timer concealers out there.

5. Maybelline Superstay 24-Hour Wear No Transfer Concealer, $7.49, at drugstore.com

Maybelline’s concealer is a great coverup for the money; lasting 24 hours may be pushing it, but it definitely gives you coverage for a long day.

6. Almay Bright Eyes Duo Eye Base + Concealer, $8.99, at drugstore.com

Almay’s duo is known for its easy application and staying power. Plus, it brightens up those circles, hence the term “bright eyes.”

7. Clinique Line Smoothing Concealer, $14, at sephora.com

A huge problem with concealers is that they may hide the dark circles, but they actually define those tiny little wrinkles underneath your eyes while doing so. Clinique’s Line Smoothing Concealer aims to conceal those wrinkles as well–but with this product a little goes a long way, so apply with care!

Also, keep in mind when finding the right concealer for your face that the real trick is to make sure the color you buy is lighter than what you would use on the rest of your face; this way you highlight and conceal those dark bags!!