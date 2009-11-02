Beauty Tips: 11 Beauty Products To Keep By Your Bedside

Everyone has a nightstand; it’s home to your lamp, a good book, and essential primping products. It’s the first thing you see when you wake up in the morning and the last thing you see when you go to bed after a long day of work; hence the need for some necessary items that you should have readily available at all times. Plus, we all have those morning emergencies and lazy nights where we don’t really want to move much less get out of bed. If you had a rough night, here are some morning necessities so you don’t look like it.

1. First Aid Beauty detox eye roller, $24, at sephora.com. This tiny little tube magically revitalizes, smooths and brightens the eye area for a much needed morning freshness.

2. Shu Uemura‘s deepsea moisture replenishing mask, $55, at shuuemura.com. This mask works wonders! Not only is it the perfect way to hydrate skin, especially during the winter months, but it’s also the perfect hangover cure. Use it in the mornings and last night’s late night will be undetectable.

3. Kiehl’s creamy eye treatment with avocado, $24.50, at kiehls.com; line-reducing eye-brightening concentrate, $40, at kiehls.com. Moisturizing routinely under the eyes will help fight signs of aging. Use the creamy eye treatment in the evening and the concentrate in the morning for a double dose of moisture.

4. Bobbi Brown‘s lip balm SPF 15, $17, at bobbibrown.com. This is the perfect daily lip gloss for healthy younger-looking lips. For night, we suggest the principe lip serum by Shu Uemura, $22, at shuuemura.com.

5. Mario Badescu‘s drying lotion, $17, at mariobadescu.com is the perfect solution for those problem spots. This provides a quick overnight treatment that will be sure to get rid of even the toughest blemishes.

6. Fresh sugarbath lemon body lotion, $28, at sephora.com. This light lotion gives you that all-over moisture that is an essential part of the beginning and end of each day!

7. Neutrogena make-up remover cleansing towelettes, $7.99, at drugstore.com. Remove any unwanted make-up from your day.

8. Kate Somerville‘s oil free moisturizer, $65, at katesomerville.com. Another routine step you don’t want to skip out on…

9. Mario Badescu‘s facial spray with aloe, herbs and rosewater, $12, at mariobadescu.com. Perfect fix for freshness and hydration when running out the door.

10. Keep a hair treatment handy! Try Frederic Fekkai‘s ageless all-day hair plump, $95, at fredericfekkai.com to unleash your hair’s potential.

11. A tall glass of water; not a fan of your refrigerated Brita filtered water? Keep a bottle of Smartwater bedside-ready.