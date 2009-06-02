Name: Francesca D’Ambrosio
Agency/Salon: Cutler Salon
Hometown: Chicago
New York City Neighborhood: Park Slope, Brooklyn
How many years have you been in the business?: 14 years
What product is your secret weapon?: Cutler’s Volumizing Spray
What brands/salons have you worked with?: Cutler, Bumble & Bumble, Mario Tricoci Salon & Spa
Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: Of course! A disaster turns into the most beautiful creations sometimes ?
A Tip for Natural Summer Hair
